Emily in Paris season 5: Every outfit inside Emily's $37,000 wardrobe

There are a number of things that excite us about a new season of Emily in Paris, but one thing that remains consistent is the style.
Lily Collins' marketing mogul character has become Netflix's very own fashion icon thanks to her bold, daring taste, and in season 5, she hasn't slipped either.
With the new batch of episodes comes a whole host of new wardrobe inspiration, and we've already done the deep dive into where her looks are from.
It'll be unsurprising to learn that between Moschino co-ords and Dolce & Gabbana sundresses, her closet for this season alone totals over $37,000.
Here's where to shop every outfit from Emily in Paris season 5, as worn by Emily herself...
Sebline/Netflix
Striped cotton jacket, Sebline, £731/$980 [SOLD OUT]
Tie-up shorts, Claudie Pierlot, £185/$248
The Trapeze Bag, Call It By Your Name, £220/$295
Shoes, Francesco Russo, £620/$830
Bernadette/Netflix
Bowie Off-Shoulder Dress, Bernadette, £694/$930
Alice+Olivia/Netflix
Breann Blazer Alice+Olivia, £540/$724
Wide-leg pants, Alice+Olivia, £495/$663
Highbury boots, Izie, £695/$932
Peekaboo ISeeU Petite in lizard leather, Fendi, £5,800/$7,775
For Love & Lemons/Netflix
Dolly button-down top, For Love & Lemons, £142/$190
Dolly denim skort, For Love & Lemons, £126/$169
Dolly bra top, For Love & Lemons, £89/$119
D&G/Netflix
Floral shirt, Dolce & Gabbana, £966/$1,295
Cotton shorts, Dolce & Gabbana, £705/$945
Shoes, Francesco Russo, £725/$972
Sunglasses, Loewe, £494/$662
Baguette tote bag, Fendi, £3,050
Dress, vintage Reinhard Luthier, no longer available for purchase
Miki malachite earrings, Aurelie Bidermann, $470
Madeleine shoulder bag, Carel Paris x Charles de Vilmorin, $485
The Doll sunglasses, Marc Jacobs, $275
Zalando/Diane von Furstenberg/Netflix
Michele jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg, £371/$498
Pompon bracelet, Marc Deloche, £360/$483
Sunglasses, Boss, £171/$230
Si Rossi sandsl, Sergio Rossi, £679/$910
Shopping bag, Tods, £2,070/$2,775
D&G/Netflix
Blazer, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $156
Carretto-print top, Dolce & Gabbana, $1,395
Huishan Zhang/Netflix
Jade Mirabel double-breasted coat, Huishan Zhang, £1,775/$2,380
Polka top, Moschino, £555/$745
Trousers, Moschino, £742/$995
Skirt overlay, Moschino, not currently available
Hana bag, Alameda Turquesa, £466/$625
Dorica S Goffre Sandals, AGL Shoes, £384/$515
Sunglasses, Carolina Herrera, £227/$305
The Real Real/Netflix
Plaid midi dress, Dolce & Gabbana, unavailable ($725 via The Real Real)
Pretty Ballerinas/LGR/Netflix
Top & skirt co-ord, Stine Goya, no longer available
Odette pumps, Pretty Ballerinas, £286/$384
Orchid Bold sunglasses, LGR, £429/$575
Amalaka hoops, Ridhi Asrani, £160/$214
Lamu raffia bag, Vohandas, £444/$595
Why not read...
Who's new in the Emily in Paris season 5 cast?
Lucien Laviscount has given Emily in Paris fans 'the ick' in Fashion Week appearance
Click here to sign up for our newsletters