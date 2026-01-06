Nike tracksuit worn by Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro sells out following capture

A photo posted by President Donald Trump showing Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in US custody has gone viral, with the attention being on the Nike grey tracksuit Maduro is wearing in the snap.

Maduro made headlines around the world at the weekend when he was captured by US forces and taken to the US, where he and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty at their first court appearance in New York. Maduro faces a narco-terrorism conspiracy charge brought by the US government, while he and his wife were both charged with cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons offences.

Taking to Truth Social at the weekend (January 3), Trump posted a photo of a handcuffed Maduro holding a water bottle, with his ears and eyes covered, and sporting a matching grey hoodie with tracksuit bottoms.

"Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima," he added in the caption.

Since the photo circulated, searches increased for the Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit, with various outlets reporting over the weekend that the tracksuit had sold out.

At the time of writing, it appears the tracksuit is back in stock in a few sizes on both the US and UK websites - the jacket is $140 (£109.99) and the joggers are $120 (£89.99).

Maduro's fit also sparked plenty of reaction on social media.

One person said, "The concept of a dictator getting abducted in the middle of the night from his home country, wearing a Nike Tech suit. You literally can’t make this s*** up."

"October 31st 2026 and no one understands your costume," a second person posted, along with an edited image of Maduro in the tracksuit as the Ben Affleck smoking meme.

The opposition, Vente Venezuela movement, has demanded the release of all political prisoners.

