Francia Raisa says Selena Gomez didn't 'force' her to donate her kidney

Francia Raisa has insisted there is no drama between her and Selena Gomez after a string of feud rumours online.

During an appearance on Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast, the How I Met Your Father actress poured water on the claims that she was "forced" to donate Gomez her kidney.

Raisa donated her kidney to the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer in 2017 when she battled lupus, a condition that affects the immune system.

"I've said this before, but that was a time where I just felt it in my heart," Raisa said on the episode. "No one forced me to do anything."

The 35-year-old continued: "It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I've been super blessed ever since."

She went on to speak about how the news broke in the press.

"She and I went public with our situation years ago, and honestly, we had to," Francia explained. "The press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it. As for what’s going on lately…does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise."

However, rumours were rife last year when Gomez said Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry.

"You guys, there’s no beef," Raisa told podcast hot Peck.

"Whenever I thought about my name being in the press, I never thought about it like this," she also admitted. "I always thought about it from an actor’s perspective."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Fans have speculated about the pair's relationship online for years, prompting the actress to turn off her comments.

"I can’t read the comments because I don’t do well with it," she admitted. "Sometimes I disappear because people are mean. People are so mean."





It comes after Gomez publicly wished Raisa a happy birthday last week.

"No matter where life takes us, I love you," she penned.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.