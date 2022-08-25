The sister of Gabbie Hanna has spoken out after fans raised concerns about the TikTok star.

Hanna posted more than 100 videos over the course of 24 hours, in which she ranted about everything from religion to death.

The videos posted by Hanna on the platform led to the police being informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home."

Now, Gabbie’s sister Cecilia has responded after viewers asked her to “please check on Gabbie”.



Cecilia responded by writing in the comments: “This video was filmed and posted a full day before anything was happening or at least before we were aware. We are all in PA and she is in LA.

“We are doing what can be done from here. At the end of the day you are all strangers on the internet and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern.”

She went on to say: “Obviously we are aware and doing what we can. She is an adult. I am a 20-year-old on the other side of the country.”

Cecilia also added: “Comments from this point on are limited because none of you know how to respect personal boundaries. You’re speaking to and about REAL PEOPLE.”

One of the concerning videos saw Hannar invite a stranger into her house as she reads a text from a worried friend to "get that man out of your house".

Cecilia shared the message in the comments section cecilia/TikTok

She later kicked him out of the house, while accusing him of knowing who she was.

"Get out of my house now. Now, NOW!" she said.

"God, I wish I could sleep; I can't wait to sleep. God please let me sleep. But I can't today cuz there's babies dying on the f***ing street," she said in one video.

