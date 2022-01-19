Gaspard Ulliel, who is known for films such as Saint Laurent (2014) and Hannibal Rising (2007) and was the face of Bleu de Chanel, has passed away after a skiing accident aged 37 - and people took to social media to write touching tributes.

The accident, which happened on Tuesday (January 18), took place in the Savoie region of the Alps, and an investigation into what happened is in the works.

When news of the accident broke, broadcaster France Bleu reported that the actor was in a "serious condition".

He was then rushed to the hospital in Grenoble, where he passed away.

Many people took to social media platforms such as Twitter to pay tribute to the French actor's career highlights.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Ulliel achieved critical acclaim in France for his roles in Summer Things (2002) and Strayed (2003), both of which earned him César Award nominations for Most Promising Actor.

He finally won the award in 2004 for his work in A Very Long Engagement, which he co-starred in with Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou, and Jodie Foster.

In 2016, Ulliel appeared in Canadian director Xavier Dolan's It's Only the End of the World which he won Best Actor at the César Awards.

He also recently completed work on the forthcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, which stars Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac.

He will also make a posthumous appearance in the series as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

Ulliel is survived by his partner, Gaëlle Piétri, and one child turning six next month.