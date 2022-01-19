Gaspard Ulliel, who is known for films such as Saint Laurent (2014) and Hannibal Rising (2007) and was the face of Bleu de Chanel, has passed away after a skiing accident aged 37 - and people took to social media to write touching tributes.
The accident, which happened on Tuesday (January 18), took place in the Savoie region of the Alps, and an investigation into what happened is in the works.
When news of the accident broke, broadcaster France Bleu reported that the actor was in a "serious condition".
He was then rushed to the hospital in Grenoble, where he passed away.
Many people took to social media platforms such as Twitter to pay tribute to the French actor's career highlights.
This is so devastating, I can\u2019t believe this.\n\n\u2018It's Only the End of the World\u2019 is one of my favorite movies, largely due to Gaspard Ulliel\u2019s heartbreaking performance.\n\nRIP.pic.twitter.com/hgZSwTr145— a (@a) 1642602843
Xavier Dolan\u2019s tribute to Gaspard Ulliel breaks my heart pic.twitter.com/msIYclo35V— David Opie (@David Opie) 1642611158
Gaspard Ulliel's last appearance is gonna be in Moon Knight series as Midnight Man \n\nRIP pic.twitter.com/8Uoyb0qxQ1— EMPEROR BOSS (@EMPEROR BOSS) 1642602535
What a shock. R.I.P. to an actor of considerable magnetism, talent and beauty, who had already carved out an impressive and varied career. What a loss.https://www.leparisien.fr/culture-loisirs/cinema/lacteur-gaspard-ulliel-est-mort-a-37-ans-apres-un-accident-de-ski-19-01-2022-UCCBWRLPPZFKLNNNE7BDY4R734.php\u00a0\u2026— Caspar Salmon (@Caspar Salmon) 1642602464
gaspard ulliel was great in everything i saw him in but my favorite performance of his will always be in xavier dolan's it's only the end of the world. gone to soon, rip pic.twitter.com/3oncqHu0LX— olwethu (@olwethu) 1642602470
Our Midnight Man, Gaspard Ulliel has sadly passed away in a ski-ing accident. \nCondolences to his family \n\nRIP.pic.twitter.com/5g9zeSTxUJ— Moon Knight ~ News \ud83c\udf19 (@Moon Knight ~ News \ud83c\udf19) 1642602263
Rest in Peace Gaspard Ulliel pic.twitter.com/gBAvdfxfSL— mrs burgir \ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddf2 (@mrs burgir \ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddf2) 1642602805
Ulliel achieved critical acclaim in France for his roles in Summer Things (2002) and Strayed (2003), both of which earned him César Award nominations for Most Promising Actor.
He finally won the award in 2004 for his work in A Very Long Engagement, which he co-starred in with Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou, and Jodie Foster.
In 2016, Ulliel appeared in Canadian director Xavier Dolan's It's Only the End of the World which he won Best Actor at the César Awards.
He also recently completed work on the forthcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, which stars Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac.
He will also make a posthumous appearance in the series as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.
Ulliel is survived by his partner, Gaëlle Piétri, and one child turning six next month.