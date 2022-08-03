An old Eminem song has sparked social media backlash for 'cultural appropriation'.

The 2004 track with D12, 'My Band', resurfaced on Twitter, with many commentators slamming the song as inappropriate.

The rapper, 49, is dressed in a matador outfit, while members of D12 are dressed like they're in a Mariachi band. In the final verse, Eminem mimics a Mexican accent, saying, "my salsa makes all the pretty girls want to dance and get in their underpants."

A Twitter user posted the clip to the platform with the tweet: "Let us never forget #MySalsa". This prompted people to compare a recent scandal with rapper Tyga, where he was forced to apologise to the Mexican community for his 'Ay Caramba' music video.

Tyga told L.A. Leakers and American Cholo podcast host Gil Tejada: "I want to apologise to the Mexican community and my fans that are Mexican.

“I have a lot of Latin fans that are Puerto Rican or Dominican that probably weren’t offended by this video.

"But, my Mexican fans in L.A., there definitely was some that were offended.”

The tweet raised a few eyebrows, especially from some Gen-Zers who stumbled across the song for the first time.

One stunned user quizzed, "What the f**k is this?" While another asked, "Why does this exist?"

A third user said: "He really was in a Spanish matador costume w a group of ppl dressed in Mexican attire and sung about salsa culture appropriating all over the place."

Another declared that "Eminem just got cancelled."

Others took a trip down memory lane with (almost) 20 years old song, with one joking: "When you try and post a video to get Eminem dragged, but people end up laughing with him".

"The period before the sensitive era was a crazy time," another said, while one highlighted: "Yeesh, could you imagine if he did this today".

Indy100 reached out to Eminem's rep for comment.

