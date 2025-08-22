Sydney Sweeney caused a stir when she released bath soap using her very own bathwater and has since spoken out about the controversy.

Earlier this year, the Euphoria actor teamed up with Dr. Squatch for a "Bathwater Bliss" soap infused with Sweeney's real bath water.

The 5,000 bars of soap quickly sold out, leading to people reselling the product for hundreds on eBay due to popular demand.

At the time, it sparked a lot of social media reaction, where people described those purchasing the bathwater soap as "gross".





"It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love,” Sweeny said about the product. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

What are Sweeney's most recent comments?

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sweeney opened up on her attitude toward online discourse about her - after her bath water soap, the actor landed in further controversy after starring in an American Eagle advert.

There have been further reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican, which spurred further anger and discourse.

“It’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney recently told The Wall Street Journal

She then specifically commented on the backlash from the bathwater soap, noting there was a specific demographic who criticised it, and mentioned a fellow Euphoria co-star to make her point.

"It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting," Sweeney reflected in her latest interview. "They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater."

Sweeny is referring to when Elordi starred in the 2023 film Saltburn where fans have created candles and cocktails in tribute to that infamous bathtub scene.

A limited edition "bath water-filled" Saltburn vinyl was even released.

How has social media responded to Sweeney's latest remarks?

Unsurprisingly, Sweeney's latest comments have sparked plenty of reaction on social media, where people accused her of "alienating" her female fanbase.

One person said, "Bcoz Jacob Elordi was not selling his bath water in any way, shape or form. It was a part of movie, people had fun with it, fans made bathwater candles, but he didn't go out endorsing it, and making money off of being disgusting. This ain't the feminist gotcha you think it is."

A second person wrote, "Yess girl throw women under the bus that’ll really help you beat those allegations."

"There is no hope for women," a third person commented.









"Alienating your female fanbase and throwing your friend and co-worker under the bus over a bath water candle that was being sold without his permission is so funnysjksj," someone else said.

"Her pr team this entire year," one user shared.

"Trying to play the misogyny card while implying all her critics are horny women who only hate her cuz they're jealous of all the attention she gets from men is definitely…a choice," another person wrote.

