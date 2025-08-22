Trump claims he knows 'more about grass than any human being' in another bizarre rant

Donald Trump's talking about grass... AGAIN.

This time during a photo op with National Guard troops, the president boasted he knows “more about grass than any human being” while talking about beautifying the nation.

“ I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world. And we're gonna be re-grassing all of your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy,” Trump said.

Last week, Trump announced he was placing D.C. police under direct federal control and deployed 800 National Guard troops to the city despite crime rates declining in recent years.

