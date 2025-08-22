The controversial immigration detention centre in Florida's Everglades, known as Alligator Alcatraz, has been ordered to close after being hit with a preliminary injunction by a federal judge.

The temporary halt was ordered by US District Judge Kathleen Williams, citing violations of environmental laws and the state's failure to justify the facility's location or consider alternatives.

The controversial detention centre was built two months and has faced criticism ever since amid reports of poor conditions for detainees.

The state of Florida has filed a notice of appeal against the ruling, but the ruling has been hailed by critics of Trump’s administration on social media as a ‘major win’ for the USA.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe also hailed the decision as a landmark victory for the Everglades.

US journalist and Trump critic Ed Krassen wrote: “BREAKING: A federal judge in Florida just told the state that they have 60 days to clear out Alligator Alcatraz.

“This is a huge win for humanity.

“A huge loss for Trump.”

YouTuber Dean Withers wrote: “Alligator Alcatraz has been FORCED to shut down by a federal judge.

“This is a BIG WIN for America!”

Commentator Alex Cole wrote: “And just like that, Alligator Alcatraz has to shut down. DeSantis can use Mar-a-Lago, criminals stay there also.”

Others weren't so happy. Eric Daugherty, the Assistant News Director of Florida’s Voice, wrote: “This is an ludicrous, outrageous ruling, it must be OVERTURNED IMMEDIATELY.”

Back in June, the Department of Homeland Security sparked a backlash for sharing an AI image featuring alligators .

To be more specific, the reptiles were sporting black ICE caps (ICE being Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the government agency overseeing deportations) and were depicted outside a prison-like facility with barbed wire fencing.

“Coming soon,” the DHS wrote in a post to Twitter/X.

Another image that was circulating on social media of Trump with other Republican politicians touring 'Alligator Alcatraz' went viral over the summer, with critics blasting it as "disgusting" and saying that it "sums up MAGA" .

