American footballer Tom Brady has edited his ex-wife and three children out of his Twitter profile header after the pair split.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has been through a high-profile divorce from his former wife Gisele Bündchen, who announced the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage.

Following months of speculation about the pair’s relationship, Brazilian model Bündchen confirmed on 28 October via Instagram that they were getting divorced.

Now, Brady has made the separation very clear after editing his wife and three kids out of his Twitter header and replacing an image of the five of them on a beach with a picture of himself playing football in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

It comes amid speculation that Bündchen is in a new relationship after she was recently pictured with Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica.

Brady, who had also been attempting to promote Bitcoin, has also changed his main Twitter profile picture which was a nod to the cryptocurrency amid the current crypto crash.

He switched a picture of himself standing with his arms folded and appearing to have red, glowing eyes with a computer-generated picture resembling him.

Last year, Brady uploaded the laser-eyed image to coincide with the rise of cryptocurrency. In 2021, he and his then-wife also took an equity stake in the cryptocurrency exchange company FTX.

The couple appeared in FTX adverts and were reportedly paid for their cameos in cryptocurrency. FTX recently had to be bailed out by rival Binance amid a huge amount of turbulence in the unregulated crypto industry.

