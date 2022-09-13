Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes loves to make a statement.

Whether it's on social media or the red carpet, the singer doesn't hold back when it comes to her thoughts and opinions. So it was no surprise she wanted to share her theory about dinosaurs with fans on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Grimes pitched the idea that the Earth is only 4,000 years old and dinosaurs "were planted by god to confuse us".

Her tweet was met by fans and followers in a mixture of confusion, agreement, and anger.

"Okay but she has a point tho," a Twitter user responded.

"Its not even funny as joke because nearly half of Americans believe this to be true," another person wrote.

"Really excited to put my science education to work as Grimes's new social media manager,"

Some people indulged in Grimes' thoughts adding their own theories about dinosaurs.



Others found Grimes tweet humorous and decided to joke about her theory.



According to National Geographic,, the Earth is about 4.54 billion years old.

