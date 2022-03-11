Grimes wore illegal Vantablack crown at the Met Gala and no one could see it

Grimes has revealed she was wearing an exclusive Vantablack crown at the 2018 Met Gala, so dark in colour that no one noticed.

In the interview with Vanity Fair, she explains she got hold of a sample of Vantablack and melted it down into a crown.

"It's so funny because it's the blackest black...so you can't actually see the crown" she said.

Vantablack holds the record for being the world's darkest manmade substance, and British artist Anish Kapoor holds exclusive rights to it - making it unavailable to buy.

