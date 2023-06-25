Dave Grohl joins Guns N' Roses on stage for surprise Glastonbury performance

Dave Grohl surprised fans with a third appearance at Glastonbury on Saturday (24 June), as he joined Guns N' Roses on stage for their closing track.

The band performed a two-hour-plus set with tracks including 'Live And Let Die', 'Knocking On Heaven’s Door', 'Sweet Child O’ Mine and November Rain'.

Festival-goers were delighted as guitarist Slash performed the opening riff to their 1987 hit song 'Welcome To The Jungle.'

Switching up the lyrics, Axl Rose sang: "Do you know where you are? You’re in the jungle, Glastonbury!"

The lead singer later invited Foo Fighters frontman Grohl onstage to help them close out the show with an explosive performance of 'Paradise City'.

Grohl had appeared earlier on Saturday as a guest for The Pretenders, having previously performed a secret slot with Foo Fighters on Friday (23 June).

It didn't take long for fans to turn to Twitter, with one writing: "Wow! Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Guns N' Roses rocks the house with Dave Grohl for an electrifying performance of Paradise City!"

"Ohh Dave Grohl and Guns ‘n’ Roses at #Glastonbury. Actually Dave Grohl at anything," another added.

Meanwhile, a third poked fun at his multiple appearances, writing: "David Grohl sure gets around, doesn’t he? I’m fully expecting him to come up in the piano in Elton Johns set tonight."



It comes after Grohl was spotted on the train to Glastonbury earlier in the day after posing with a member of staff for a photo.

A GWR spokesman said: ""Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train! You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains!"

