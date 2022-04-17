Coachella finally made a highly anticipated return this week after a two-year break – and there was one man on everyone's minds: Harry Styles.



The Harry Styles hype certainly ramped up on Friday as he headed to the stage for his debut at the California festival. Fans were ecstatic to hear Styles' new songs – and a glitzy surprise cameo from none other than Shania Twain.

The Golden singer took a moment to honour Twain and her influencer on him growing up.

“In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash,” he said. “To you, to the memories, you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful. I’m so grateful you’re with us here tonight. This is very special for me.”

The pair launched into covering two of the country icon's popular hits: Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You’re Still the One.

A fan account dedicated to the star, @harryshousenews, took to Twitter with what they said was a spectacular bird's-eye view of the desert.



They penned: "This is what the crowd looks like 30 minutes before Harry's performance!" along with the hashtag Coachella.

One user responded in disbelief, while another concerned user said: "COVID’s never going to end" with crying face emojis.

Styles delighted the audience with the One Direction hit What Makes You Beautiful. He then performed eight singles from his 2019 album Fine Lines and debuted a live performance of As It Was from his upcoming album Harry's House.

The28-year-old also surprised fans with two brand new unreleased songs: Boyfriends and Late Night Talking.

Harry’s House is set to release on May 20.

