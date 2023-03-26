Hearts have been breaking across social media after Harry Styles was spotted locking lips with Emily Ratajowski.

The pop icon, 29, was filmed sharing a passionate kiss with the supermodel, 31, on the streets of Tokyo, where he performed on Saturday as part of his Love On Tour.

The pair were snapped snogging beside a silver car in full view of onlookers, with Ratajowski having to go onto her tiptoes to reach the One Direction star’s lips.

Snogging really is the only word for it, with a number of Twitter users likening the embrace to school disco-style tweenage smooches.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

These commentators were among the hoards of fans to share their mixture of mild disgust and dismay at the very public display.

Here’s a look at what Twitter users had to say about the romantic encounter:

The steamy rendez-vous came after Styles called it quits with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde back in November, with the pair citing “different priorities that are keeping them apart”.

At the end of last month it was rumoured that the Grammy award-winner had moved on from Wilde with a mystery woman, with a source telling the Mirror at the time: “Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.

“But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well.”

Ratajowski filed for divorce from her film producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she has a two-year-old son, in September.

She has since been linked to the likes of Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson, but who knows what direction this latest tryst will take…

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings