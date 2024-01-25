Harry Styles fans have jumped to the star's defence after a receipt from 2015 surfaced on TikTok.

A viral clip shared on the platform showed a receipt alongside a photo of Styles with the owner, which appears to be on display at the restaurant.

The bill totalled $72.50, and Styles seemingly left a $5 tip.

"The math aint mathing," the caption read.

The brief clip has since racked up over a million views and hundreds more comments from diehard fans.

"He definitely didn’t understand the tipping culture cos bro is from BRITAIN calm down yall," one said, while another eagle-eyed viewer wrote: "Plus it says server: cashier and guests: 1 so he could’ve been doing takeout and you don’t get served when doing takeout."

"Yeah, I don’t leave a tip when it's pickup/takeout. he did more than me," another joked.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "This was 9 years ago why does this even matter."





@californiasunlouis The math aint mathing #harrystyles #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #harrystylesvids #harrystylesedit #loveontour #hslot #harryshouse #harrystylestiktok #harrystylesvideos





One fan recalled, "That’s the man who left a 2020 tip just cause it was New Year's" – and they were right.

To celebrate New Year 2020, Styles visited Anguilla with James Corrden and Adele.

Later, a stunned employee turned to Instagram with a photo of the bill with a $2020 tip.

"Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" they wrote. "Happy new year! @donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele."

They went on to share a string of snaps with the celebs, writing: "Great night with great peeps @j_corden @harrystyles! Salud!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.