A collaborative lingerie ad of Heidi Klum with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, has been hit with harsh criticism – with some haters branding it "weird" and "disturbing."

The former Victoria's Secret model, 49, took to Instagram to showcase their stunning photos, expressing that the partnership with the Italian lingerie brand 'Intimissimi' aims to "celebrate women".

"The love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel," she captioned the post that's already racked up over 50,000 likes.

Intimissimi also shared a string of footage from the shoot, with one post showing the pair posing in underwear. The brand wrote: "Like mother and daughter. Every woman has a special place in her heart for her favourite lingerie."

The comments had been turned off on Klum's posts with her daughter, but that didn't stop Instagrammers from sharing their brutal opinions on the brand's official page.

"So sick on so many levels," one user wrote, while another reiterated: "DISTURBING. To say the least".

Another Instagram user, who said they like to think of themselves as "progressive", said a "mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick."

Others, however, were quick to shut critics down, with one urging people to "chill the f*** out." They added: "The lingerie is not risque and looks like a modern-day bathing suit."

"I see nothing wrong with this," another added, "nothing disturbing."

A third praised the photoshoot as "beautiful and very classy" before adding that "more skin is shown in bathing suits."

They continued: "Her daughter is 18...legal...they're both GORGEOUS & the only reason for the negative comments is 100% pure "jealousy!"

