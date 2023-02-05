Grammy Awards 2023: How to watch

The Grammys will return this weekend for the "biggest night in music" with five new categories including Songwriter of the Year (non-classical) and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return as the host, with James Corden, Cardi B and US First Lady Jill Biden being on hand to present the awards.



Beyonce and Adele are set to repeat their 2017 battle, with both stars nominated in three major categories for established artists: Album of the Year; Record of the Year; and Song of the Year.

Beyonce is the highest nominated star with nine categories, shortly followed by Kendrick Lamar who received eight nominations. If she secures just three awards, she will have the most Grammy wins by a solo artist of all time.

The 65th year will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with confirmed performances to include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J Blige, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

With all the buzz and excitement in the run-up to the event, some people are forgetting the all-important question: How can I watch it?

For US viewers, it's easy...

The live show will be streamed on CBS and live or on-demand on Paramount+ at 8pm (ET) or 5pm (PT) on Sunday 5 February. It will also be available to stream on live.grammy.com.

No channels will be airing the ceremony in the UK, unfortunately.

However, music fans can still watch the ceremony on the website's live stream at 1am (GMT) on Monday 6 February.

Red carpet coverage will also be streamed on EW's YouTube channel. from 11.30pm (GMT).

You can see the full list of Grammy Awards nominations here.

