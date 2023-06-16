Hugh Hefner's son starts OnlyFans to fund Pokémon cards

Hugh Hefner's son, Marston, has kickstarted a side hustle to fund his Pokémon card collection.

The 33-year-old son of the former Playboy founder told Page Six how his relationship with his father made him feel comfortable about his sexuality and realise that "there's nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality".

"I grew up, you know, in an environment where that was kind of hammered home, where there’s nothing wrong with nudity, nudity’s normal," he told the publication.

He went on to share his love for Pokémon cards and comic books, being an avid collector of the two.

"This is like a way for me to get some income so that I can buy that Pokémon card that I really want," he said, adding that a Trophy card, which can cost up to six figures, will be in his pocket "before the year's end."

While Marston is seemingly enjoying his new hustle, his wife Anna isn't yet sold on the idea.

"She’s not crazy about me being on OnlyFans," he suggested. "She would rather me not be on OnlyFans but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests — taking risks."





However, he went on to justify his decision by calling it a "long-term avenue for further financial security."

Marston, who identifies as "bisexual AF" opened up about being supportive of each other's interests.

"If she wanted to do an open relationship, we’ll talk about it. If she wanted to do anything sexual, that’s a conversation that we have no matter what, and we are always having it," he said.

"I think we grew up with parents who, like, maybe the father could stray, or it was more acceptable for the male to do whatever they want. That’s not — I don’t believe in that."

