Just days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars, August Alsina released a song apparently referencing his past relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The song, Shake The World, was released on Tuesday and contains lyrics that seem to reference Alsina's past relationship with Pinkett Smith by alluding to the word 'entanglement'.

"I heard it’s some shit that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator, well, of course some s*** was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite," the 29-year-old musician sings.

Pinkett Smith famously used the word 'entanglement' when describing her brief relationship with Alsina on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk back in 2020.

People speculated the song is about the negative media attention Alsina received after his 'entanglement' with the 50-year-old actress was revealed to the public.

"I hear I was canceled, Well let's speak on that, red dot on my back, I became a target," the New Orleans native sings earlier in the song.





The drama between Smith, Pinkett-Smith, and Alsina came to fruition after Pinkett-Smith openly spoke about her relationship on her Facebook show with Smith, leading the public to insert their opinion on the matter.

Both Smith and Pinkett-Smith confirmed they were separated at the time of the relationship.

Social media users responded to Alsina's song on Twitter with some criticism, saying the R&B singer was referencing a situation in order to get more attention.

But fans and Alsina defended Shake The World, saying it was the musician's way of sharing his story and taking back a narrative the media has controlled.





