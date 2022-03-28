While presenting the award for best documentary, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith which Will Smith did not find very funny leading to an altercation between the two.

Rock used his time as a presenter to crack some jokes about the audience, one of which was him calling out Pinkett-Smith's appearance to that of 'G.I. Jane' due to Pinkett-Smith's hair loss caused by alopecia.

In defense of his wife, Smith jumped on stage to confront Rock and seemingly punched him across the face then yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith Getty Images

The entire altercation seemingly was not staged as both the audience and Rock were stunned by Smith's reaction.

Later on, while P Diddy was introducing a tribute to The Godfather movies, he referenced the altercation and said, "Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now we’re moving on with love."

