Recent drama surrounding Will Smith has bubbled up old clips of the Smith family, and nobody is safe - including son Jaden.

A resurfaced clip of him criticizing people his own age has begun making its way around and viewers are cringing at it.

In 2018, a 20-year-old Smith joined radio host Big Boy to speak about his upcoming music, life, and, of course, the musician-actor had to speak about growing up as a child star.

"I'm very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age," Smith said. He then went on to explain that when he hangs out with people his own age they seem dumb and concerned with frivolous things in life.

In a short impression, Smith flailed his arms around and yelled random words like 'selfie', phone', and 'bro'.

"I'm like, dude oh my god can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what's going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?" Smith said.

Seemingly, Smith was trying to make a point about his interest in 'more adult' topics but his delivery came across as condescending. In turn, people online are cringing at Smith's attempt to seem older and more mature.

The clip has made its way through the r/Cringetopia Reddit forum and led a TikTok user, Nicólas, to make a reaction video poking fun at Smith's statement.

@jacquetesphaye Like sir we’re in middle school #fyp #jadensmith

Nicólas' video received over two million views and 12k comments.

"No wonder they jumped him in karate kid," a commenter said.



"This kid is literally so detached from reality," another person wrote.

"Bro is sooooo pretentious," a commenter added.

Most people did not find the young Smith's take on people his own age as enlightening as the musician may have intended, but others pointed out that because Smith did not grow up around non-famous children his own age he likely didn't realize how out of touch he sounded.

"Bro thinks it's cool that [he] didn't get to be a kid," a commenter said.

"He grew up around adults and not kids his own age - who would be happy to put him in his place. the adults on the other hand won't say shit, because mommy and daddy are rich and famous," a Redditor commented on the post.

Smith was only 20 during the interview, it's unclear if he holds the same opinion now.

