Jake Paul leaves 'tasteless' message for Molly Mae about the birth of her baby

Jake Paul has taken it upon himself to leave a "tasteless" comment under Molly Mae and Tommy Fury's Instagram post announcing the arrival of their baby girl.

The viral post was flooded with thousands of comments from ecstatic fans, who were over the moon about the pair's announcement.

The former Love Islandstars shared a black-and-white photograph showing them on a hospital bed as Fury, 23, cradles the newborn in his arms and Hague, also 23, hugs her partner.

The post was captioned "23/01/23" with a white heart emoji.

Despite the overwhelming show of support and congratulatory messages, there was one person who took the opportunity to troll the influencer.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, who is set to fight Fury on 26 February in Saudi Arabia, wrote in a since-deleted comment: "Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out".

Earlier this month, Paul, 26, seemingly let it slip that the pair had welcomed the baby. In a tweet, he wrote: "Fumbles has no excuses now. Baby is born. Money is massive. Immigration is not an issue."





Hague seemingly paid no attention to Paul's petty comment and later shared an Instagram story of Fury sleeping with the baby resting on his chest and another with her cradling the baby.



She captioned the post: "One week old today. I can’t believe we get to keep you forever.

"Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me… it doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you conditionally forever."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.