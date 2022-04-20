It’s one of the biggest acting gigs in cinema, and there’ll always be speculation about who will be the next James Bond.

For years now, Tom Hardy has been right up there with the frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig after becoming one of the biggest British stars in Hollywood.

But now there’s a new favourite to join her majesty’s secret service.

While Venom star Hardy has dominated conversations on the topic over recent years, the 44-year-old has been replaced at the top of the bookies’ lists for now by a younger star.

According to Ladbrokes [via the Express], Regé-Jean Page is the favourite to play the next James Bond at 9/4.

Bridgerton fans will of course know him for his breakthrough role in the Netflix series playing heartthrob Simon Basset.

The 33-year-old hasn’t exactly dismissed the rumours before, saying he was “flattered” after being linked to the part.

"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here,” he said on The Tonight Show.

Rege is the bookies' favourite to take the role Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

“If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get the 'B' word merit badge.

“I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge."

Ladbrokes' Alex Apati said: "Plenty have led the way in the Bond betting over the years, but it's Regé-Jean Page who has dominated the market for some time now, and punters seem to think he'll be the name 007 chiefs turn to after Daniel Craig."

Hardy is now 8/1, with the actor previously keeping his cards close to his chest on the subject.

Hardy is currently at 8/1 Getty

"If I mention it, it’s gone. You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it, you’re automatically out of the race,” he told the Daily Beast.

“So, I can’t possibly comment on that one."

Elsewhere, Henry Caville is at 4/1 and Aidan Turner is at 7/1.

