Jordan North replaced by Jamie Laing after 10 years at BBC Radio 1

Former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing is set to replace longtime presenter Jordan North on BBC Radio 1.

North, who was crowned runner up on 2020's I'm a Celebrity, has been a part of the BBC family for over a decade as a much-loved presenter.

In 2018 he became the host for Radio 1's Greatest Hits show, before becoming the host for the station's 11am-1pm slot in 2020.

A year later, North started presenting Radio 1's drivetime show alongside Vick Hope. He also co-hosts the popular podcast Help I Sexted My Boss with William Hanson.

On Friday (16 February), it was announced that Candy Kittens founder Jamie Laing will replace North for the Going Home show between 15:30-18:00 Monday to Thursdays.

"I've loved every minute that I've been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible," Laing said with a start date of 4 March.

"I'm beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home."

Head of the station Aled Haydn Jones said "our young audiences have loved" Laing.

He also acknowledged North as an "an amazing presenter and a valued colleague... and I'm so proud of his journey with us."

"He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley," he added.

Despite North not publicly speaking about his departure, fellow DJs have shared sentimental posts.

Charlie Hedges said North "is such a beautiful human and amazing broadcaster," while Jack Saunders said the news was "not how I wanted to end my week".

"Not just a great presenter but a really good guy too," Melvin Odoom wrote, as Sam McGregor said he would be "missed a truck load".

