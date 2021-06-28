Britney Spears sister breaks down and says she doesn’t rely on the pop singer to pay her bills

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, is breaking her silence after her sister said she wants to end the “abusive” conservatorship that she’s been in for the past 13 years.

Jamie had received a heavy amount of backlash from Britney fans for staying relatively silent on the series of events. Some even claimed that she was taking from her sisters $60m fortune.

But on Monday, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.

The former Zoey 101 actress said that she has only “loved, adores, and supported her big sister” and has nothing to “gain or lose” in an emotional message.

She also says that she only participates in her sister’s life as a “sister” and supported her before a “hashtag.”

“I’m only concerned about her happiness,” Jamie said.

She also addressed the topic of finances with the following: “I’ve worked since I was 9-years-old and paid my own bills since I was 10-years-old, she said. “Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to.”

She says she’s her “own person” and is speaking for herself when addressing the situation.

Towards the end of the Instagram video message, she notes how proud she is of Britney for standing up for herself.

Screenshot from Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram Story on Monday (Photo courtesy of @jamielynnspears/Instagram)

“I’m proud of her for using her voice; I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago, she said. “Let’s keep praying,” she added.

Since giving her testimony last week in the court hearing, Britney went to Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after noting some horrific things she experienced in life after her father received a lot of control over her life and her reported fortune in 2008.

The relationship with her estranged father caused the #FreeBritney movement across the globe amongst celebrities and fans who were worried about Britney’s overall wellness.

In last Wednesday’s hearing, it was revealed that Britney wanted to end her conservatorship and was opposing it quietly for seven years.

“I want changes. I want changes going forward, and I deserve changes. It’s my wish and dream for all of this to end,” Britney said.