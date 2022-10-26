With the way UK politics has been going over the past couple of months, it can be difficult to know which minister occupies which governmental position.

The country is now on its third Prime Minister in three months as Rishi Sunak was elected by Tory MPs to become the new party leader, and thus PM.

With a new leader comes another cabinet reshuffle and the internet has seized the opportunity to mock the revolving seats by hilariously suggesting that national treasure Jane McDonald has been appointed as the Secretary of State for Cruse Ships and Entertainment.

The singer and television presenter shared the photoshopped announcement on her Twitter and revealed people had actually been in touch to congratulate her on the made-up position.

She clarified: “This is hilarious! A number of people have got in touch to congratulate me on this - just to confirm that it isn’t real. Someone put it on social media as a joke!”

Despite it being a fake job, many expressed they wanted it to be real and were left in stitches that she actually had to clarify that she is, in fact, not in a cabinet position.

One person replied: “A crying shame tbh.”

Someone else said: “OBSESSED with Jane informing people it’s a joke. The joke is that she would be far better in the cabinet than most right now.”

Another wrote: “The ‘just to confirm that it isn’t real’ is killing me.”

“We can only dream this is true, Jane!” one fan said.

One Twitter user said: “She is so pure. Protect her at all costs.”

