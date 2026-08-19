Jason Kelce wants people’s pee for this one ‘based’ reason

If you’re looking for a new, bizarre proposal for tackling the amount of water wasted by artificial intelligence (AI), then ‘urine’ luck, as sportsman turned podcaster Jason Kelce has appeared in a new advert calling for people to send in their pee to be used as an alternative.

Talking to the camera while ‘weeing’, the former American football player says: “AI data centers waste millions of gallons of water. That’s why Liquid Death and Garage Beer have decided to team up.

“We want your pee to cool these data centers.”

He then proceeds to sing a song, complete with the chorus: “Let’s pee on computers, to save humanity.”

We’re not joking.

The video ends with a voiceover saying the companies will send a customer’s urine “to the AI data center of your choice”, with collectable mugs – which are already sold out – making it “easy”.

As you might expect, the ad has received a mixed reaction on social media.

Evan loves worf tweeted: “One of the few things that gives me a mild amount of hope is knowing how much regular people f***ing despise AI”:

New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac wrote: “Temperature check on public AI sentiment: Kelce brother ad focused on mailing piss jars to data centers”:

The Atlantic writer Charlie Warzal said he is “convinced we are living through a societal gas leak of some kind”:

“Based af actually,” commented writer Dave Peasant:

WIRED writer Max Zeff said: “Unfortunately for the tech industry, hating data centers is now so popular that companies think it will help them sell beer and water”:

Content creator Mike Nellis tweeted: “Jason Kelce doing an anti-data center ad with Liquid Death is a pretty clear signal to Democrats about where the public is on AI”:

And similarly, another account called on the Democrats to “lock the f*** in on their messaging” following the advert:

However, a read of the small print in the ad, and on Liquid Death’s website, reveals that their legal team “want us to tell you to please don’t actually send your pee”.

Glad that’s cleared up.

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