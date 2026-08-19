Donald Trump has been bragging about another restoration at the White House, and critics have pushed back online by claiming they just want help with the cost of living and don’t care about expensive changes to the presidential address.

It comes amid one of the biggest controversies of Trump’s second tenure as president – his decision to knock down the East Wing of the White House and build a ballroom , one which could end up costing more than $900 million with a lot of the funding coming from taxpayers, according to The Washington Post.

The latest tweak to the White House comes in the form of restoration to the Thomas Jefferson Columns.

Trump posted about the changes on Truth Social, sharing a picture of the refinished columns and writing: "The Restoration of the Thomas Jefferson Columns at the White House — The work turned out beautifully! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

For many critics, it was just another thing to add it to the list of White House alterations they couldn’t care less about. Instead, people called on the president to focus on the things that actually matter to US citizens.

The PatriotTakes account wrote: “Voters: “Can you do something about all our bills increasing?”

“Trump:”

Voters: “Can you do something about all our bills increasing?”

Another wrote: “Proving @ossoff’s point that Trump is focused on building and redecorating rather than working for the people. #VoteBlue2026.”

One more commented: "AMERICANS: We want affordable healthcare, groceries and gas.

"TRUMP: Best I can do is refinished Thomas Jefferson Columns at the White House."

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