Glasgow doubling as Gotham City again for filming of The Batman: Part II

Glasgow is being transformed into Gotham City once again as final preparations are made for filming of The Batman: Part II.

Filming will take place in a number of locations around the city this month, with road closures expected in the Newton Street and North Street area.

Photos taken in Glasgow city centre on Tuesday showed bus timetables changed to listings for services in Gotham City, and New York-style awnings being put up on the front of buildings.

Bus timetables in the area now highlight services in Gotham City (Steve Welsh/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Steve Welsh

Gotham Police Swat vehicles were photographed in preparation for filming, alongside an American-style Gotham Police car and large lorries.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the latest instalment in the Batman franchise sees the return of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, alongside Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Jayme Lawson and Charles Dance.

Part of Glasgow is being kitted out to look like Batman’s hometown, Gotham City (Steve Welsh/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Steve Welsh

The movie is the follow-up to Reeves’s 2022 film The Batman, which took more than 772 million US dollars (£570 million) at the global box office.

It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 18, 2028.

Glasgow has doubled as the fictional Gotham City a number of times previously, including in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, The Batman (2022) and The Flash (2023).