Industry is returning for a fifth and final season, and no doubt there's more drama and trouble to come.



The BBC and HBO drama based on the world of finance gained new fans in season four with more than 800,000 viewers in the first three days in the first episode - a 20 per cent increase from last season, as perVariety.

With more eyes on the series, fans will be wondering when the show is returning and what they can expect.

Here is everything you need to know:

What happened at the end of season 4?

Simon Ridgway/HBO

Last season the storyline concentrated on the banking app Tender and its CFO Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), with Henry Muck (Kit Harington) joining as CEO. But we soon learned the company has no real money and was built to serve as proxy for Russian intelligence - which Harper Stern (Myha’la) and her company SternTao (now just Sten after Eric Tao's (Kenneth Leung) departure) discover and expose.

Not great news for Henry and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) as all their money was invested into stock for Tender, and realising she's on a sinking ship, both professionally and in her marriage, Yasmin helps leak a fabricated memo to sink the company and trigger a government audit and later asks Henry for a divorce.

Meanwhile, Yasmin takes a dark turn as she tries to gain power for herself by aligning with ultra-conservative and fascist circles, networking with neo-Nazis and wealthy extremists in a bid to get donors and exploiting young girls for these powerful men.

Things get even worse for Henry, who is the face of Tender's downfall, but Whitney tries to convince him to go on the run together and create new identities to which he tells him “I’d rather die as me than run as you," and instead stays and gets arrested.

As for Harper, her plan to bet against Tender and take down the company ultimately pays off, as she and her team gain £110million but this achievement comes at the cost of her being emotionally detached as it dawns on her how everyone in this world operates ruthlessly and unethically.

What will season 5 be about?

"Season 5 is going to be just as ambitious and, hopefully, just as engaging, but I think it’s going to be led, really, by the characters, because we know that we’re going to ride towards an ending," co-creator Konrad Kay told Deadline about the direction of the show's final season.

Meanwhile, fellow co-creator Mickey Down explained to The Wrap how Yasmin and Harper's relationship will be explored next season.

"Season 5 will really be about trying to navigate a relationship through what we saw them do at the end of season 4, which was kind of existential. How do they have any kind of relationship after that is the question of season 5.

He added, "That relationship can be distant, it can be close, it can be personal, it can be proximity, it can be whatever, but it’s still going to be about their relationship because it always is."

New cast additions for season 5

We will be meeting some new faces next season as Cary Elwes, Dianna Agron, Sam Riley, Jessica Brown Findlay, Luke Manley, Bally Gill, Eduard Poliakov and Zosia Mamet have joined the cast.

Agron is playing Skip Binksy, CFO of a wellness tech company, Elwes will play Padgett Stillman, an investor. Riley has been cast as Solomon Kerr, an elusive British businessman who made his fortune in Silicon Valley. Brown Findlay is Marina St. Clair, a family friend of Sir Henry Muck. Gill will play the role of Nikesh Shah, a charistmatic left-wing politician, Deadline reported.

Manley is set to play Stevie Delmonte, an execution trader, with Poliakov has been cast as trader, Olexij Kovalchuk.

Meanwhile, Mamet will play Carmen Dame, a fitness influencer-turned-wellness tech founder and CEO.

When is will season 5 be released?

A release date has not yet been confirmed for Industry season 5, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled...

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.