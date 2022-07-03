Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos has been mocked after he reportedly rode on Disneyland's Space Mountain roller coaster all by himself.

The billionaire, who has an estimated net worth of $134.6 billion, was spotted at the theme park earlier this week with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

TMZ reports that Bezos and Sanchez both enjoyed rides on Jungle Cruise, Incredicoaster and Grizzly River Run at both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park.

However, Bezos was curiously spotted by himself on Space Mountain, the famous indoor space-themed roller coaster. When we say by 'himself', we mean not a single other person on the ride.

It's hard to tell what actually happened here by Bezos and Sanchez were spotted together on The Incredicoaster, so she clearly doesn't mind roller coasters. Perhaps she just didn't want to go on Space Mountain, which is mostly in the dark to be fair. No idea why no one else was on the ride with Bezos though.

Bezos has actually been into space as part of his Blue Origin commercial space flight company. He travelled into space for the company's first crewed flight in July 2021. Blue Origin has since sent four more crews into space with the most recent being in June 2022.

