Jennifer Coolidge harbours brutal intentions for one White Lotus character

Jennifer Coolidge has revealed what she'd like to happen to one White Lotus character if the decision was in her hands.



Warning: Spoilers ahead.

The actress played the iconic Tanya McQuoid in seasons one and two of the hit HBO series, before falling to her death (quite literally). Tanya's fate was revealed in the finale when she fell off a yacht and banged her head on a dinghy. She ultimately drowned in the Ionian Sea and fans were distraught.

Well now, Coolidge has lifted the lid on what she's like to happen with Greg, her spiteful on-screen partner.

"My hope for Jon [Gries] is that he’s not finished with Greg," Coolidge told a Variety 'Actors on Actors' conversation with actor Jeremy Allen White. "I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."



She went on to speak about her "horrible ending" as Tanya.

"Mike [White Lotus creator] did tell me that I was going to have a horrible ending. But he said it more like, ‘I’m sorry, Jennifer, but you’re going to have to die,'” she candidly shared.

While it was difficult for Coolidge to part ways with Tanya, she did acknowledge that "Mike was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons."

Coolidge continued: "I also think Tanya’s a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, ‘Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'"



"But if Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out."

