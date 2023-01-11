5 times Jennifer Coolidge proved why she's such an icon

Jennifer Coolidge stole the show at the 80th annual Golden Globe awards with not one but two hysterical speeches.

The first came when the White Lotus star presented the award for 'Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series', and had her very own 'Steve Harvey' moment.

Her three-minute monologue included jokes from Crocs to Kaley Cuoco’s name and ended with her announcing the wrong award.

Following her hilarious speech about not wanting to mess up, the star announced: "And the Oscar goes to... Oh, no, it's the Golden Globes! The Golden Globe goes to..."

Of course, this isn't the first (and certainly won't be the last) time Coolidge has highlighted her icon status. Here are five more of our favourites:

The time she couldn't work her iPhone

Coolidge sent her fans into a frenzy when she recorded herself struggling to use her iPhone while celebrating New Year.

She shared the blunder to social media, looking visibly confused, as someone was heard saying: "You are so hot; what are you doing?"

In response, the star smiles and asks: "How do I… how do I turn it around? How do I make it… How do I make…?"





Her cameo in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U Next' video

How can we forget Coolidge's surprise appearance in Grande's chart-topping hit?

The actress credited Grande with helping her revive her "flat-lining" career.

She later told the singer: "I'm curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed… Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the 'Thank U, Next' video."

"I mean, from there, I got Promising Young Woman and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn't put me in Thank U, Next, and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."

YouTube









Her famous White Lotus line instantly turned into a meme

SPOILER ALERT

After discovering that she is being conned in the White Lotus, her character Tanya takes down a bunch of "evil gays" before falling to her death.

While fans were distraught about her character being killed off, they were left with a memeable moment and ran with it: "Those gays, they’re trying to kill me."





Her British character in Friends

What do you get when you combine one of Hollywood's best comedians and an iconic noughties series? This masterpiece.

Appearing in ‘The One With Ross’s Tan’, Coolidge had a guest starring role as Monica’s old friend Amanda Buffamonteezi.



Friends may have had many memorable guest appearances, but Coolidge's take on a British accent has to be up there.

Jennifer Coolidge on Friends www.youtube.com





Her openness about the crazy moments in her life

From American Pie to Legally Blonde, Coolidge has starred in some of life's classic films. But that's not all she's famed for.

She has been hailed the queen of honesty with her hilarious, candid stories about her life, including her sexual exploits.

Asked by Ariana Grande: "Do you remember the best d**k you got from playing Stifler's mom?" in an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Coolidge replied coolly: "This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal [...] But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry.

"He was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry."

She really does blow our minds.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.