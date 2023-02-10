Jennifer Lopez is now posting her own memes about Ben Affleck's 'happy face'

Since the Grammys on Sunday (6 February), Ben Affleck's less-than-pleased face has become a whole mood.

It didn't take long for viewers to jump online when they saw he'd rather be anywhere else than at the LA award ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

Twitter erupted into memes, with one joking: "However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."

Another humoured: "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call."

Well now, Lopez is joining in on the fun in her latest tweet...

On Thursday, the star shared her excitement over Affleck's latest film Air, which he directed and starred in as Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

"AIR … cannot wait!" Lopez penned, alongside the trailer for the film set to release on 5 April.

Attention soon turned to the cover photo, which showed Affleck scowling at the camera.

"My husband's happy face," the text overlay joked, which attracted thousands of responses from fans "howling" with laughter.





It comes after a Grammy seat filler claimed to see Affleck's reaction to becoming a meme in real-time.

In a viral TikTok posted by @almostanna, she said Lopez realised her husband had become a meme as she was scrolling through her phone at the show.

"I sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys. Me and my seat filler friend Jake and Ben Affleck was right there," she said at the beginning of the video.

"JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, 'Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you!' And he was like, 'Oh God, this again.' Like he knew during the performance that he was a meme!" she continued.

"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression! Like, I love how unbothered that is!"

The content creator also said they were "super lovey-dovey."

