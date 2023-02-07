18 of the funniest Ben Affleck being bored at Grammys memes

Ben Affleck accompanied wife Jennifer Lopez to the 2023 Grammys - and looked like he had a truly terrible time.
The star looked like he'd rather be anywhere but LA's Crypto.com Arena every time the camera cut to him, and viewers at home were cackling at his apparent discomfort.
It seems like boundless wealth, a stunning wife, and an invite to the hottest event in town, isn't enough to make some people happy.
Perhaps he'd have preferred to have spent the evening slinging Munchkins at Dunkin?
\u201cEvery time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys\u201d— wine mom yor forger\ud83c\udf77 (@wine mom yor forger\ud83c\udf77) 1675648656
\u201chowever bad of a day you\u2019re having, I promise you\u2019re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1675648725
\u201cBen Affleck looks like he\u2019d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1675648638
Lopez made a surprise stage appearance at the 65th Grammys, to present the award for best pop vocal album, which was won by Harry Styles.
She rocked a dramatic dark blue Gucci gown which was covered in ruffles with a dramatic train, and the star herself was dripping in diamonds.
Lopez's dress was absolutely stunningGetty Images
After her presenting duties were over, she returned to the audience to sit by Affleck's side. His demeanor didn't improve as the night went on.
\u201cBen Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. \u201d— jennifer (@jennifer) 1675648978
\u201cwhy does Ben Affleck always look like he's 10 minutes away from crying during a much needed smoke break\u201d— CT jones (@CT jones) 1675648407
\u201csomeone get ben affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat\u201d— ilana kaplan (@ilana kaplan) 1675649161
\u201cBen Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023\u201d— Bianca Teixeira (@Bianca Teixeira) 1675648698
\u201cthe #GRAMMYs camera operators panning exclusively to taylor swift and ben affleck all night\u201d— Caitlyn (@Caitlyn) 1675651074
\u201cBen Affleck taking a break cuz he\u2019s so done with the #GRAMMYs\u201d— \ud83d\udc9c\ud83d\udda4 (@\ud83d\udc9c\ud83d\udda4) 1675650322
\u201cthey forgot to update ben affleck\u2019s software before tonight\u201d— some bitch in sweatpants (@some bitch in sweatpants) 1675649401
\u201cI'd pay for an alternate grammy broadcast that's just a livestream of Ben Affleck and J. Lo's table.\u201d— Brooke Pryor (@Brooke Pryor) 1675648620
\u201cJ-Lo + Ben Affleck looking like they've just been told a once-retired Kane is their 'money match' at Wrestlemania\n\n\ud83d\ude05\ud83d\udc80\u201d— Darryl Griffiths \ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udfa5 (@Darryl Griffiths \ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udfa5) 1675694216
\u201cBen Affleck looks like he\u2019s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down.\u201d— Mike Beauvais (@Mike Beauvais) 1675654404
\u201cben affleck is me filling the room with negative energy when I\u2019m hangry\u201d— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@Emerson Lotzia, Jr.) 1675692557
\u201cBen Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Sakshi Narula (@Sakshi Narula) 1675670816
Thankfully for Ben, he did eventually get to leave.
It's the first time the pair have appeared together at the awards show.
They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and became engaged for the second time a year later. In July, they married in a private Las Vegas ceremony.
