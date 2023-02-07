18 of the funniest Ben Affleck being bored at Grammys memes

Ben Affleck accompanied wife Jennifer Lopez to the 2023 Grammys - and looked like he had a truly terrible time.

The star looked like he'd rather be anywhere but LA's Crypto.com Arena every time the camera cut to him, and viewers at home were cackling at his apparent discomfort.

It seems like boundless wealth, a stunning wife, and an invite to the hottest event in town, isn't enough to make some people happy.

Perhaps he'd have preferred to have spent the evening slinging Munchkins at Dunkin?

Lopez made a surprise stage appearance at the 65th Grammys, to present the award for best pop vocal album, which was won by Harry Styles.

She rocked a dramatic dark blue Gucci gown which was covered in ruffles with a dramatic train, and the star herself was dripping in diamonds.

Lopez's dress was absolutely stunning Getty Images

After her presenting duties were over, she returned to the audience to sit by Affleck's side. His demeanor didn't improve as the night went on.

























































Thankfully for Ben, he did eventually get to leave.





It's the first time the pair have appeared together at the awards show.



They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and became engaged for the second time a year later. In July, they married in a private Las Vegas ceremony.

