Late-night host Jimmy Fallon said that his phone blew up following the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallen Twitter death hoax that Elon Musk seemingly didn't want to fix.

On Tuesday (15 November), the hashtag was the second-highest trending on the platform, prompting the television host to reach out to the tech billionaire directly to resolve it.

"Elon, can you fix this?" Fallon tweeted.

But Musk responded with a couple of tweets, making jokes that Fallon's account may be being run by an "alien body snatcher."

"Say something that only the real Jimmy would say …" Musk wrote.

Fallon reemerged on the Tonight Show on Wednesday (16 November). As he was introduced out onto the stage by announcer Steve Higgins, Fallon joined the band The Roots and a choir dressed in white church robe attire as they sang, "He's alive! He's not dead!"

The comedian then said he wouldn't leave the planet until his job was done.

In the opening monologue, the host also poked fun at other world topics by adding his own "death" into the discussion.

"When they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets," Fallon said.

"And I go, 'This is terrible. This is awful."

Fallon jokingly added: "Right after it happened, though, I was so touched that NBC immediately called and asked, 'How can we turn this into another Law & Order'?"

Towards the end of the show, Fallon also shared how he discovered that he "died" while he went out to ear with his wife Nancy Juvonen.

He also believed the hashtag started based on a joke with people on Twitter sharing images of different late-night hosts.

"But then it just took off. People started believing it. It's just odd," he said.

Although this is Fallon's second death hoax, he told Higgins that he doesn't know how he had dealt with this before and quipped how he didn't hear from family and friends.

Still, he assured viewers that he is "very healthy" and "will live for a long time."

