Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.

It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.

Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year.

Musk hinted at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people with the posts. It sparked a great deal of reaction online, and Kimmel had the most brutal response.

Replying to the comments, Kimmel simply wrote: “Your pronouns are ass and hole.”

Kimmel had a direct response on social media Twitter

Astronaut Scott Kelly also hit out at the use of pronouns by writing: “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community.

“They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

Musk replied by writing: “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.

Musk posted the controversial sentiments over the weekend Twitter

“As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

Vaccine scientist Peter Hotez also criticised Musk by writing: "200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives from Covid due to this kind of antiscience rhetoric and disinformation."

Around the start of the pandemic, Musk attempted to downplay the magnitude of the Covid crisis on Twitter. He also wrongfully believed the pandemic would be over within weeks, called public safety guidelines “dumb” and “fascist”.

Musk did however say he supports “vaccines in general [and] covid vaccines specifically,” he said last April. “The science is unequivocal.”

