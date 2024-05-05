Even Elon Musk is fed up with J.K Rowling's posts about trans people

Harry Potter author J K Rowling’s incessant tweeting about trans people has now reached the point where even “free speech absolutist” and controversial Twitter/X owner Elon Musk is telling the writer to post about something else.

In a lengthy post to the platform last month, totalling more than 700 words, Rowling set out what she believes a woman to be, stating it’s “a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes” and adding that it is “irrelevant” whether the individual has ever had their eggs fertilised, carried a baby to term, is unable to conceive or no longer produces eggs due to their age.

It comes a month after Rowling penned a tweet for Mother’s Day in which she wished a “happy birthing parent day to all whose large gametes were fertilised resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses”, only to then refine her tweet to say “happy Mother’s Day to all females who’ve raised children” when people pointed out this tweet designed to exclude trans women actually ignores female foster parents too.

Now, in a response to the April tweet, Musk told Rowling: “While I heartily agree with your points regarding sex/gender, may I suggest also posting interesting and positive comments on other matters?”

Musk has also published comments about trans rights in the past, claiming that the word ‘cisgender’ – used to refer to someone who identifies with the sex they were assigned at birth – is a “slur” (it isn’t).

And in June 2022, it was reported that his daughter Vivian – a trans woman – changed her full name in a move to distance herself from her biological father.

Musk’s intervention has since baffled social media users:

Rowling has not yet responded publicly to Musk’s tweet.

