Jennifer Lopez likes cryptic 'integrity and respect' post amid Ben Affleck break-up rumours

Jennifer Lopez has liked a cryptic "integrity and respect" Instagram post, further fuelling rumours that she has split from her husband Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old singer and actor hit the heart button on a post by relationship coach Lenna Marsak which addressed how challenging it can be for couples to a build relationship if there isn't "integrity and respect."

"You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety," one of the five slides read.



In the caption, Marsak added: "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can't expect someone to see us when we can't even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it's action."

(Left) The post that Lopez liked that has raised eyebrows, (Right) ) Ben Affleck, wearing Gucci, and Jennifer Lopez, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles Angeles, California Instagram/yourcourageouscomeback and Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Eagled-eyed social media user spotted that Lopez had liked the post which was shared on March 19 (it's not clear when Lopez liked the post), and has led to further speculation about her marriage.

The couple who married in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021 (they previously dated and got engaged from 2002-2004), have not been seen together in 47 days with Lopez stepping out alone at the Met Gala as one of this year's co-chairs.

An "insider" told In Touch on Wednesday (May 15) that the pair are "over."

“They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” the source claimed. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

According to the source, Affleck has moved out of their home to “focus on his work and his kids.”

Affleck is staying at his place in Brentwood, Los Angeles permanently, TMZ reported after he was photographed driving in the area.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.