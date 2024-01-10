Jennifer Lopez responds to the sad Ben Affleck memes

Jennifer Lopez has reassured everyone there is no need to worry about her husband Ben Affleck in response to the memes about him looking sad.

Affleck has become an internet sensation over the years for his relatable facial expressions where he looks bored.

From Sad Affleck (2016) to Exhausted Affleck smoking a cigarette (late 2016) to Dunkin' Donuts Affleck juggling his coffee order (2020) and Content Affleck snoozing on a boat in Paris (2022), the 51-year-old has a complete timeline of memes about him.

He most recently went viral for looking bored while he was sat next to Lopez at the Grammy Awards last year.

Jennifer Lopez chatted with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes about her husband Ben Affleck becoming a meme YouTube/Entertainment Tonight

But now Lopez has set the record straight at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7) where she shared how he's doing just fine - after all, Affleck's latest film Air (2023) was nominated for two Golden Globes.

"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “He is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated."

Lopez also revealed what Affleck makes off all the memes about him.

“He is like, ‘I’m chilling.’ I don’t understand what people are pressed for,” she added.

It's not the first time Lopez has commented on her husband's memorable expression as the singer and actor she shared the trailer for Air on her Instagram in February last year with the caption: “My husband’s happy face.”

