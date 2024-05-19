Have JLo and Ben Affleck broken up?

Speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have split up has intensified after Affleck has been spotted for the first time without his wedding ring.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 51-year-old drove and pulled up to his kid's recital on May 17 and cameras caught he was not wearing a ring on his left hand.

It's the first time he's been seen without it after rumours recently started circling about him and JLo being "over".

When he picked up JLo on May 16, both were still spotted with their rings on then though, it's reported.

The 54-year-old was seen still wearing her ring as she stepped out for dance practice on May 17.

It comes after JLo liked a cryptic Instagram post by relationship coach Lenna Marsak which addressed how challenging it can be for couples to a build relationship if there isn't "integrity and respect".

"You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety," one of the five slides read.

In the caption, Marsak added: "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can't expect someone to see us when we can't even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it's action."

An "insider" told In Touch on May 15 the pair are "over".

"They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work," the source claimed.

"They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

According to the source, Affleck has moved out of their home to "focus on his work and his kids".

Affleck is staying at his place in Brentwood, Los Angeles permanently, TMZ reported after he was photographed driving in the area.

