A fitness influencer ominously revealed that he’d been suffering from a number of health issues just hours before his death from an aneurysm.



Jo Lindner, 30, passed away on Friday having just opened up to fans about his battle to overcome struggles related to his bodybuilding career.

In a lengthy Instagram post, shared earlier in the day, Lindner explained that he’d been taking Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) and, despite trying to stop, had resumed treatment.

“When I lost my gains because I went off everything for 1 year but then could not recover my own [testosterone] levels so went back on trt,” he wrote.

“Trust me I tried to stop but be aware it might have long-term effects for your life. Trt is a big commitment keep that in mind.”

TRT is used to treat low testosterone levels, which can occur naturally through ageing or certain health conditions, however, it’s also become increasingly popular for non-medical uses, including increasing muscle mass.

In his post, Lindner also revealed that he’d had to undergo hernia surgery.

Hernias occur when an internal part of the body (for example, the bowel or part of the stomach) pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall, according to the NHS.









Whilst there’s no suggestion that either his TRT use or hernia contributed to his death, Lindner’s girlfriend acknowledged that the 30-year-old had been experiencing neck pains before suffering a fatal aneurysm.

In her own Instagram post, published on Saturday, she wrote that the pair had lain down “to cuddle” and he was “in [her] arms” when he suddenly died.

She said it all happened “too fast” but acknowledged that three days ago he’d complained of “pains in his neck” – but they hadn’t realised how serious it was “until it was too late”.









The tragic news comes after Lindner admitted to YouTuber Bradley Martyn that he feared overtraining might give him a heart attack.

He said this was because he suffered from a rare muscular condition called rippling muscle disease which, according to the Genetics and Rare Diseases Information Center, is characterised by signs of increased muscle irritability, bunching up of the muscle, and/or visible rippling of the muscles.

“The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern [...] what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp,” Lindner told Martyn.

“That makes me scared. That’s why I’m staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much.”

Authorities have not yet ruled on the 30-year-old’s official cause of death.

