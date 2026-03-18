Another day, another Donald Trump blunder.

This time, it was during a meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin on St Patrick's Day, and rather than marking the festivities, a press conference only raised more questions about the US and Iran.

So far, at least 13 US service members have been killed in the violence and at least 200 are wounded. In the Middle East, hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded.

The president wasted no time insulting the UK Keir Starmer, who has already vowed not to get involved in the conflict, however, it was remarks made about Ireland's other political figures that have raised eyebrows.

“The Irish president has said that your war against Iran is illegal, it’s an attack on international law", one journalist shouted.

“Who said that?” asked Trump.

“The Irish president,” replied the reporter.

Trump then declared, “Look, he’s lucky I exist. That’s all I can say, because if you’re gonna allow countries that are sick and demented – and they are demented – to have nuclear weapons– everybody in the whole world should be very thankful, and I’m disappointed in NATO. Very disappointed. I’m disappointed in a couple of other countries too, but they should be very thankful that this group of people feels the way we do.”

Except - Ireland's president is a woman.

The person he was actually referring to is Catherine Connolly, who has held the position since November 2025, and recently put the US on blast for "violating international law" in the Middle East.

“What we have witnessed in recent days in the Middle East, and beyond, are not political disputes. They are deliberate assaults on international law, the international laws that have underpinned global peace for eighty years", she said at the time, adding: “We must name them as such, without euphemism and without equivocation.”

While Martin sat awkwardly in silence, failing to correct Trump's faux pas - the internet isn't ready to let this one go just yet.

"Trump really is clueless", one person wrote.

"Not even the most ridiculous thing about this, but the Irish President is Catherine Connolly, a woman", another pointed out.

"He can’t even comprehend that a president could be a woman", a third wrote.

Just another day in the Oval Office.

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