Doorcam footage 'holds the key' to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's divorce

Doorcam footage could reveal the reason for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas getting a divorce as the topic of what was said is revealed.

This month, musician Joe Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

While the divorce papers cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken”, several sources told gossip site TMZ that ring camera footage which had caught Turner saying some disparaging things made Jonas acknowledge that their marriage was essentially over.

Now, the content of the footage has been shared with USWeekly. The anonymous source said that the doorbell caught Turner telling her friend “some not-so-nice things about Jonas”.

The source added: “It wasn’t anything more than that, but that was the final straw.”

“Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie. Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. This could go on for a very long time,” they continued.

The couple share two children, with their first daughter, Willa, born in July 2020. Their second child, Delphine arrived in July 2022.

As rumours swirled about the status of their marriage, the couple posted a joint statement on Instagram.

It read: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

However, on 21 September, Turner filed a lawsuit against her former partner over the “wrongful retention” of their two children, who remain in New York against Turner’s wishes.

