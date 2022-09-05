It’s all anyone was talking about over the weekend, and now Joe Lycett has revealed the bizarre gift he left Laura Kuenssberg after his appearance on her show.

The comedian went viral after ‘trolling’ the presenter on her new BBC politics programme on Sunday morning by pretending to be ‘very right wing’ and going on to sarcastically praise Tory leadership front-runner Liz Truss.

Now, the comedian has shared a picture of himself with Kuenssberg – and the rather unusual gift he had made for her.

The image features a painting he’d done of journalist Robert Peston in jail. Because, of course.

He wrote: "Happy to present Laura Kuenssberg with a gift for her first show, something I knew she’d love - an original painting of Robert Peston in jail."

We’re sure Laura will be hanging that in the front room as soon as she gets home…

Lycett wasn't done there, either. He's also updated his Twitter page to include a picture supporting Truss's leadership.

The comedian is going above and beyond for the gag Twitter/Joe Lycett





He also said that he would be 'framing' the Daily Mail's front cover about him and also posted a video of him saying 'Yasss, Queen' in response to a Truss speech.

It comes after the host asked Lycett for his thoughts on what Truss had to say about solving the cost of living crisis Lycett said: "You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to."

The 46-year-old host replied: "It’s a serious point, Joe. Forgive me. It’s a serious point."

He protested his innocence by saying "I'm not being sarcastic."

Kunessberg then explained that Truss was planning to reveal later this week how she will solve the crisis, if she is elected as prime minister. Lycett responded by saying: "Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured."