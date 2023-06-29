WWE fan sparks debate after asking John Cena to yell catchphrase in a restaurant

WWE star John Cena has caused a debate on TikTok after refusing to say his famous catchphrase for a fan.

In the viral footage posted to the platform, the star was captured sitting in a restaurant while catching up with a friend. The TikToker interrupts the pair by asking him to say something for the camera.

"Say again?" Cena asked the fan, to which he responded: "Can you [say], 'You can’t see me?'"

The WWE legend replied: "How about I enjoy some time with my friends?"

His response led the fan to apologise and end the video.

The TikTok clip has since racked up almost half a million views and hundreds more polarised comments.

"All dude had to say was 'Hi John Cena, I'm a big fan, can I take a picture with you?' from a distance – Cena would have probably said yes," one person wrote.

Another added: "People mad at him for having boundaries, but dude didn't do anything either, just saying what's up."

my friend met john cena and decided to be a cornball🤣









A third also suggested a better approach, commenting: "He’s rich and all but I would rather be like 'hey I’m a huge fan, can I buy you guys another round of drinks?' and hope something good happens after."



Meanwhile, others joked that the fan should have toyed with his famed catchphrase 'You can't see me'.

"Just go up to his friends and say I’m sorry that you're sitting alone," one TikToker commented, while another humoured: "He said you CAN'T see me."

Since his 2002 debut, Cena has not only made an impression in the ring but also for his work for the Make-A-Wish foundation, where he's broken records for the amount of wishes granted.

Last year, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised his efforts after making 650 wishes come true.

He has also made huge strides as an actor appearing in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker,Trainwrecked and Fast 9.

