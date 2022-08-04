R&B singer John Legend opened up about his broken friendship with Kanye West - and it’s all because of former President Donald Trump.



During Thursday’s episode of The Axe Files, Legend spoke with former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, to chat about his life and career.

The conversation did eventually take a political turn that led the two to discuss Legend’s friendship with West, including the rapper’s 2016 endorsement of Trump.

“Let me ask you about your relationship with him because I know you’re friends still, but he’s, you know, his behavior and his politics, I guess — his politics are much different or have been much different than yours?” asked Axelrod.

Legend explained: “Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump." He added that it was a lot for him and West to “sustain” their friendship.

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons,” he added.

“You weren’t alone in that, by the way,” Axelrod said.

“I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then,” Legend replied.

When Axelrod continued to press the issue about what people don’t “understand” about West which prompted Legend to insist that Ye is “very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health.”

He continued, in part: “ I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly,” he concluded.

Listen to the full podcast conversation here.

