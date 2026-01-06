Sen. Mark Kelly fired back at President Donald Trump, after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to censure and strip retirement benefits from the decorated Navy veteran and astronaut.

Hegseth took the rare step of launching proceedings that could reduce Kelly’s retired rank and pension over a November video in which Kelly and other Democrats urged service members to refuse unlawful orders, a message the Pentagon called “seditious.”

Kelly didn’t hold back mocking President Donald Trump for dodging military service, highlighting Trump’s five draft deferments during the Vietnam War.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.