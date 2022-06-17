A juror from the Amber Heard v Johhny Depp defamation trial has claimed the jury didn’t believe Heard’s “crocodile tears”.

The highly publicised 6-week trial between the formerly married pair came to a conclusion at the beginning of June after three days of deliberations by the jury.

The jury held that Heard had libelled Depp and they awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages.

While Heard recently gave her first interview since losing the trial, an anonymous male juror has also spoken out about what the jury was thinking during it all.

Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, they claimed the actress was unbelievable.

They said: “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable.

“She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears’.”

But, on Depp, they said: “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions.

“His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

But, despite the different ways they came across, the juror also said he believed that the pair were both mutually abusive, but argued that Heard did not have enough evidence to fight her case.

Depp’s supporters were vocal on social media throughout the trial, with some suggesting that his public image could have swayed the jury.

But the juror also claimed that he himself, and other members of the jury, do not have social media.

He argued: “A lot of Amber's story didn't add up and the majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor. We followed the evidence.”

